Indore: Now, milk at home not at booths

Indore: Even as the order on Sunday said that milk booths would remain closed for two days starting Monday, the dairies operated during the curfew relaxed hours on Monday.

However, the experience of the administration was not very pleasant. People were seen standing closely in queues and not following the social distancing norms.

As result, it has been decided that from Tuesday, milk supply would be made by the milkman at homes to avoid unnecessary crowding.Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued the orders on Monday. However, the order also went on to reiterate that people engaged in essential services and involved in trade of commodities, food items, gas and pharmaceutical companies and media will be allowed during the complete lockdown which ends on Wednesday.On an average 1.2 million litres of milk is sold everyday, including packaged and and non-packaged. Moti Singh Patel, President of Indore Cooperative Milk Union, which sells milk in the city under the brand name of ‘Sanch’, said,

"We will follow the district administration's instruction. We have urged the Divisional Commissioner that for the public convenience, we are ready to sell milk at every ward along with garbage collection vehicles. We are also ready to sell milk powder and other (milk) products too if the administration allowed to us."Bharat Mathurawala, President of Indore Milk Sellers' Union said out of 1.2-million litres of average daily supply of milk in the city, more than 1 million liters is being sold through the non-packaged milk shops and out of this, there are just 40% customers who purchase milk through home delivery.

Rest 60% is sold through booths and dairies. If the admin sale is made only through home delivery, the remaining 60% consumers will be deprived. However, he added that they would follow the administration's orders.