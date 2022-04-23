Indore: Notices issued to 3 MY Hospital staff nurses over irregularities in Akshar Nursing College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the district administration has served notices to three staff nurses of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital as their association surfaced with Akshar Nursing College which was found running in a cow-shed-like building, the hospital administration has also decided to take action against the trio.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur has written to the dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, for information about the matter and to decide the future course of action.

“We’ve written to the dean of MGM Medical College about the matter. Further action against the nurses will be taken by the college administration,” Dr Thakur said.

However, Dr Dixit could not be contacted for commenting on the issue.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing probe into irregularities in the operations of Akshar Nursing College, ADM Pawan Jain told the media that notices had been served on the nurses for allegedly serving as faculty members of the institute. “The names of three staff nurses of a government-run hospital have surfaced as they were found associated with the institute as faculty members. We’ve served notice on them seeking their reply in the matter,” Jain said.

Many students have also complained of not receiving their scholarship, and it being transferred into the college’s bank account instead.

‘Health Mela’ in Sanwer

§ On the directions of the ministry of health and family welfare, the district administration and health department will organise a ‘Health Mela’ in Sanwer on April 23. The mela will be inaugurated by health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary and water resources minister Tulsi Silawat. The mela will be organised as part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

§ The primary objectives of the mela include increasing health awareness of the population for the prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases, motivating beneficiaries through innovative mass media and mid-media activities to make positive health behaviour changes, providing screening for early diagnoses and basic health care services, including referrals, and others

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:24 AM IST