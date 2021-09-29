Indore: Non-teaching Employees' Union of SGSITS celebrate golden jubilee

Indore



On completion of 50 years of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), the office bearers and executive members of Non-Teaching Employees' Union celebrated with great joy and gaiety on Tuesday.

Union president Puran Kaithwas informed that the Non-Teaching Employees' Union completed 50 years of services to the employees.

The Sangh has achieved many remarkable achievements in these fifty years, he added. On the occasion, the union worshipped Badkeshwar Mahadev located in the institute premises. The gathering offered 11 kg of sweets.

Prayers were offered for the progress and integrity of the union.

BK Bilawar (vice president), Lokesh Jain (secretary), Lalit Karma (co-secretary), Sudhir Verma (treasurer), Dashrath Bharti (co-treasurer), executive member Ramesh Yadav with others led the ceremony. Other members also attended the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:52 AM IST