Indore: ​No UG specialisation courses from coming session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Gone are the days when students would take admission in undergraduate programmes with specialisation.

With the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, colleges in the state will no longer be to offer UG courses with specialisation to students.“Courses like BBA (Foreign Trade), BCom (Computers), BCom (Taxation), BBA (Finance) etc stand scrapped with the implementation of NEP-2020,” said RK Baghel, deputy registrar, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

He said that the Department of Higher Education (DHE) would no longer be giving permission to colleges to run UG courses with specialisation in light of NEP. “Resultantly, we also won’t be giving affiliation to such courses from session 2022-23,” he said.Baghel said that a proposal to this effect will be put before standing committee of the university.

“After standing committee, we will seek approval on the proposal from executive council of DAVV,” he said.The specialisation courses in UG programmes stand redundant with the NEP coming into force.Now, students have multiple choices of subjects under the new policy and they can choose any subject as major, minor, elective, vocational etc.

“Whatever subject the student will choose as major will indirectly become his/her specialised subject as maximum weightage of marks will be on that major subject,” said Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

Specialisation seats to be converted into plain seats

Though NEP was launched in the state from session 2021-22, the specialisation courses at UG level could not be scrapped last year as the policy was introduced in the middle of the admission process. But colleges will not be able to take admission in UG programmes with specialisation programmes.

Their specialisation UG programmes would be converted into plain UG programmes. DAVV signaled at converting seats of specialisation programmes into plain programmes. DAVV would have to suffer huge financial losses due to this.

Reason being that it charges much higher affiliation fee for specialisation programmes in comparision to plain UG programmes.

DAVV discontinues 3-yr honors courses

Citing the NEP-2020, DAVV has also discontinued three-year UG honours programmes such as BCom (Hons), BSc (Hons). Dixit said that the honours programmes will be of four year duration as per NEP-2020.

“In light of NEP, the standing committee recommended to scrap all three year honours programmes. We have conveyed to the colleges under DAVV’s wing that they can’t offer three-year honours programmes,” he added.Three-year honours programmes were a huge hit among students. As per NEP, the students will get plain graduation degree on completion of three-year UG programme and honours degree on completion of four-year degree programme. However, students with minimum 7.5 CGPA in graduation will be able to pursue four-year programme.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:55 AM IST