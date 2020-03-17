Indore: No shortage of masks, sanitizers in govt hospitals, say Drug inspectors

Indore: Amid rumours of shortage of masks and sanitizers in government and private institutions, city drug inspectors have claimed that there are more than 1.7 lakh masks are available in government set-up and there is ample stock of sanitizers.

Moreover, they have also started taking stock details in private hospitals and medical shops across the district to prevent hoarding and over pricing. The drug inspectors appealed to people not to panic about procuring masks as they are not required for healthy people.

Chief drug inspector Rajesh Jinwal said, “There is ample availability of mask (both N95 and 3ply) in government institutions and we are also taking the stock details in the private setup. As the government has put in it Essential Commodities, we are also talking details from the manufacturers about their supply.”

He also said that they will launch a checking drive against the hoarding of masks and sanitizers after taking stock details.

He appealed to the people not to go overboard about sanitizers and asked them to prepare sanitizers at home. (See Box)

“There are many alternate ways to prepare sanitizers at home. However, people should practice frequent hand washing instead of sanitizers to keep hygiene and prevent the disease. Sanitizers should be used only when availability of soap and water is not there,” he added.

Action against those selling masks, sanitizers at higher prices

Collector Lokesh Jatav has directed officials to maintain availability of these products and to take action against those selling masks and sanitizers at high prices.

Action will be taken against those under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act 1955. "People should take bill of the sanitizers and masks which will help us in tracking over pricing," Jinwal added.

Availability of masks and sanitizers in government set-up

1. M.Y. Hospital Indore:

3 layer- 50000

N95- 2000

Sanitizer- 800×500 ml

2. CMHO Store Indore

3 layer- 30000

N95- 800

Sanitizer- 4150×500 ml

3. CS Store

N95- 160

3 layer- 67000

Sanitizer- 930×500 ml

4. Sanwer Block

Sanitizer- 200×500 ml

3 layer- 6000

N95- 30

5. Mhow Indore

3 layer-10000

Sanitizer -26x500ml