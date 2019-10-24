Indore: No salary for 28K State govt employees in city

Indore: More than 28,000 employees of Class-III clerical cadre, who were expecting to get their salary before Dhanteras were disappointed as their salary got stuck due to some technical glitches in the server of Treasury and Accounts Department. However, they may get their salary on Friday.

As a goodwill gesture, the state government had ordered that the October salary should be paid before Deepawali festival. Thus, it was believed that the employees will get the salary on Thursday, one day ahead of Dhanteras.

Harish Boyat, State General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Class-III Clerical Cadre State Government Employees Association, District President of the Association Rajkumar Pandey, District President of Adhyapak Sangh Pravin Yadav informed officials are making such announcements to pleas the chief minister, but are not sincere in their implementation.

The union leaders said all government offices were trying to generate salary slips, but failed, due to the technical glitch.

At the treasury too, all the staff had come and sat long before the time but as the server was down, everyone went home disappointed.

Staff leaders have informed Chief Secretary SR Mohanty about the glitch through a mail. They demand that strict action should be taken against the guilty officers. Due to the server down neither 5% hiked Dearness Allowances could not be disbursed nor the salaries.

On the other hand, an officer from the Treasury and Accounts Department admitted that there were some technical glitches in the server. However, the salaries will be disbursed in the bank accounts of each employee by tomorrow (Friday) afternoon at any cost.