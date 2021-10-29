Indore: No relief from Covid cases as eight more positives reported bringing the number to 25 in three days

Indore

There is no relief to the people from Covid-19 cases on the third consecutive day as eight more people were found positive on Wednesday. With this, as many as 25 patients were infected with the deadly pandemic disease in the last three days.

Along with intensifying the contact tracing of the positive patients, health department officials also raised an alert for the people to follow Covid protocols to prevent another wave of the disease.

According to health officials, out of eight patients, three are from the same family and were found positive from the contact tracing of a boy found positive on Wednesday.

“A 26-year-old boy was found positive on Wednesday and his three more family members were found positive on Thursday. The boy worked in Shri Aurobindo Medical College and might have been infected during work. All these patients were admitted to the same hospital,” health officials said.

Meanwhile, four members of a family including a 13-year-old boy, living in Shalimar Township, were found positive on Thursday. They were found positive during the contact tracing of a man who was found positive a couple of days ago. A man in the family works with the same man who was found positive and they all have been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital.

An 18-year-old boy of Rau was also found positive and was sent to Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre for treatment. Sampling of over 50 people was done who came in contact with these people was done.

A couple, living in MOG Lines, is getting messages for sampling from the health department even when they didn’t give any samples in the last many days.

“My wife and I are getting messages that our samples have been sent to MGM Medical College for testing. We didn’t give any samples and didn't even leave the house last week,” he said.

Meanwhile, CMHO Dr BS Saitya said that someone in the couple’s family must have given the wrong name and number to the sampling team somewhere or it might be a technical error.

“We will look into the matter and will take cognizance over the same,” he added.

