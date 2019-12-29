Indore: No relief from biting cold, rain likely

Indore: There was no respite from biting cold as chilly winds blew across the city, which kept the day temperature four degrees below normal. Though clear sky and bright sunshine gave the much needed relief to people for few hours, weather became cold again in the evening.

The city has been reeling under chilly weather for last four days even as night temperature dropped to season’s lowest on Friday night. It was 6.6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, city recorded maximum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius whereas the minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, the day temperature rose by one degree on Sunday but remained four degrees below normal. However, citizens got no respite from cold at night as the temperature remained two degrees below normal.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from December 30 night onwards. Under its influence and its interaction with lower level easterlies, major parts of Central and adjoining north-west India are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by hailstorm at isolated places on January 1-2,” a department official said. The department has forecast occurrence of cold wave in coming days.

Pachmarhi remained coldest at 1.2 degrees Celsius

Cold waves swept across the state on Saturday night. Pachmarhi witnessed coldest night with 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Night temp on Saturday night

City Temp (in degrees Celsius)