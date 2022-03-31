Indore: No relief as mercury crawls northwards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for the residents of the city from the scorching heat as the mercury continues to rise with maximum temperature hovering around 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Officials of the regional meteorological department predicted that the temperatures would rise further in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, doctors have appealed to people to take extra precautions and to keep themselves hydrated.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 21.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degree Celsius above normal. “Winds blowing in from the north-west direction will take its toll on the night temperature. Heat wave conditions are prevailing in the western part of the state, including districts in the Nimar region,” the weatherman said.

The city’s roads wore a deserted look in the daytime as people avoided going out in the heat. The humidity recorded on Wednesday morning was 30 per cent and, in the evening, 8 per cent.

Tips to stay hydrated

1. Always carry a water bottle; if you have a desk job, always keep one at your desk

2. When you’re feeling frazzled or hazy, grab a glass of cold water

3. Try to have a cup of herbal tea every evening

4. Eat a diet rich in whole foods

5. Wear light colour, loose-fitting clothes to avoid excess heat

6. Avoid taking open food; eat fresh and hot food

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:10 AM IST