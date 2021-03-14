Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, “only has the exit gate” when it comes to appointments of teachers for its teaching departments.

Around 225 teaching posts are lying vacant but the university is reluctant to fill these vaccines.

The already ​poor teacher-student ratio is getting worse ​as senior professors are retiring, but little has been done by the who’s who of the university to bring in new teaching hands.

“No recruitment of teaching staff ​has been done in this university in ​the ​last 11 years. On one hand, the entry gate is ‘closed’ and no the other hand the exit gate is wide open for teachers walking out after their retirement. We also lost some teachers due to their ​untimely ​deaths or due to their deputation ​to other organi​s​ations,” said a professor wishing anonymity.

​DAVV lost ​around 35 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths in ​the ​last 11 years (see list) and ​there has been ​no new entry to the UTD campus​ in all these years.​

This year also, the university will see five senior professors retiring.

The professors who will retire this year include Prof PN Mishra of the Institute of Management Studies -- who is currently head of School of Economics, Prof KN Rajeswari of School of Mathematics, Prof AV Bajaj of School of Chemical Sciences, Prof Sheela Joshi of School of Chemical Sciences and Prof Pratima Sen of School of Physics.

While Rajeswari would retire in June, Joshi would bid adieu to the university in August. Similarly, Sen would leave the university in September and Mishra and Bajaj would retire in October.

This is for the first time five professors will be retiring in a year.

Nearly 55% teaching post​​s vacant at DAVV

Nearly 55 per cent of teaching posts are vacant at DAVV. In figures, the sources put the count around 225 vaccines. As per information, more than 65 posts of professors, nearly 60 posts of readers and 75 posts of lecturers are lying vacant on ​the ​UTD campus. Currently, the number of professors at ​the ​UTD campus is 56, readers 36 and lecturers 109. The lists include faculty members of both regular and self-financing courses.

Why VCs shy away from recruitments

VCs come and go but refrain from making appointments. Reason? Complaints of irregularities in appointments are filed against the VC and he​\she​ has to quit or is removed.

The then vice-chancellor Ajit Singh Sehrawat had to resign in March 2010 following complaints of irregularities in recruitments. Narendra Dhakad was removed by the state government following irregularities in recruitments of contractual faculty against permanent vacancies in 2018.

DAVV not serious about appointments

The process to fill the vacancies was undertaken in 2009 but after a complaint over irregularities was lodged with Raj Bhawan, ​the ​process was deferred after appointment of a few teachers. Ahead of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team’s visit to the DAVV in 2013, vacant posts were advertised and applications were invited. After NAAC awarded Grade ‘A’ accreditation to DAVV, ​the ​appointment process was put in cold storage ​citing financial problems.

The DAVV again geared up to fill the vacancies in 2015 but about eight self-financing departments/institute requested university authorities not to appoint regular teachers on their respective campuses. Citing financial constraints, the university backed off from​ making​ appointments.