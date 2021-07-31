​Indore: No pvt practice for Super Speciality Hosp doctors​

Indore

​To ensure that the ​Super Speciality Hospital ​lives up to its name​, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College ​(MGM) ​administration has decided that the doctors of the hospital ​won't be allowed private practice or work with any other institution. The college ​is taking an affidavit from all the doctors being recruited ​in this regard.

The college administration is getting a good response to the recruitment as faculty members of top institutions of the country including AIIMS are applying for the posts in the college and the administration has been planning to start it at the earliest.

At present, college administration is conducting interviews for recruiting associate and assistant professors in different specializations including cardiology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, urology, nephrology, and others.

“As per the directions from the government, we are informing the candidates about the job conditions at the time of interview and also taking an affidavit from them at the time of recruitment,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit

​The hospital has been ​set up at the cost of Rs 237 crores and it will have 534 beds with advanced operation theatres and facilities.

The hospital was one of the biggest ​C​ovid hospitals during the second wave of ​Covid-19.