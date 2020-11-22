Indore: No power bill sans meter reading in 5 model zones

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company is making five ideal zones in the city where bills will not be generated on the basis of assessment but on actual reading of meters.

West Discom has started implementing a special plan to issue 100 per cent bill of actual readings not only headquarters of all 15 district, including Indore, in Malwa-Nimar region but also in big towns like Mhow, Pithampur, Barwah, Badnagar, Javra and Nagda.

The company has planned to make all urban areas “assessment free zones” in the next three months. In the first phase, five zones of Indore city including Sanwer Road, Tilak Nagar, Manoramganj, Pithampur and Mhow have joined this category. At present, nearly 99 percent of the total consumers here are being issued electricity bills on actual reading. This number reach 100 percent in these zones in December, the company officials said.

Will change meters if need be

West Discom will change the meter if complaint of its malfunctioning so that the consumer does not doubt about reading of units. If the meter is found malfunctioning even at the date of reading, the work to replace it would be done before the next date of reading.

18 lakh urban consumers

The company has about seven lakh consumers in Indore city, about 1.25 lakh in Ujjain, about 80000 consumers each in Dewas and Ratlam. Apart from this, there are 20000 to 50000 consumers in other district headquarters. Their number ranges from 8000 to 18000 in towns. More than 110 towns and cities come under jurisdiction of West Discom. There are 10 urban bodies in Indore district itself. The total urban consumer is 18 lakh.