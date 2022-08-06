Indore: No government appointments in last 3 years; job aspirants in large numbers lay siege to MPPSC office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Waiting for appointments in government posts for the last three years, candidates gave vent to their ire and laid a siege of headquarters of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday.

Candidates in large numbers first took out a big rally from Bhanwarkuan Square to MPPSC Headquarters and then staged a demonstration there. Seeing the large turnout of candidates, police had to put barricades around the MPPSC office to divert the traffic to other roads.

It was perhaps the biggest protest by candidates MPPSC had seen in the past some years.

Candidates said that the appointments of State Service Examination-2018 had taken place in 2019. Since then the recruitment process is on halt.

“Not a single post could be filled through MPPSC in the last three years,” the protesting candidates said.

They said that the MPPSC and the government have been giving only one excuse that the matter regarding OBC quota is sub-judice so the recruitment process could not be completed.

“The protestors doubted the government's intention over the issue. When the OBC quota had hit urban body and panchayat elections, the government had got the legal issue resolved within a few months. In the recruitment case, the OBC quota petition has been pending for the past three years,” they said.

When the Congress government had come into power, it had increased the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, a move which was challenged in Madhya Pradesh High Court. Since the matter is sub-judice, the MPPSC could not fill vacant posts.

Candidates put forth demand

Candidates said that many of them had cleared state service examination-2019, but till date they are waiting for interviews to take place. They said that the government should find a way to solve the problem and hold interviews at the earliest.

The candidates also demanded results of state service main exam-2020 and state service preliminary exam-2021 at the earliest.

For the speedy disposal of the OBC reservation petitions, candidates said that a request should be made to the High Court.

In all competitive examinations, candidates should be given a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit.