Indore: No entry to malls without two jabs ​

Giving a boost to the administration's efforts ​to ensure that there is 100 per cent vaccination (both doses) by November 30, the city malls​ on Sunday didn’t allow people to enter the building if they had not taken the second dose of vaccination. Guards of the malls were checking the certificate of the second dose of vaccine before giving entry to the people.​ For those who had ​not taken the second dose, arrangements had been made at the mall to give the jab.

There was a high footfall in the malls due to Children’s Day on November 14 and the mall administration​s​ took the opportunity to play their part​.​

​With the administration tightening the noose around those not taking the second dose, ​not only the malls, but ​different associations and businesses ​have ​also ​come forward to join the campaign with which the vaccination drive has got much-needed boost.



​Resultantly, over 42,000 people took the jab even on Sunday, and over 3.40 lakh people have taken the dose in the last five days.

“We continued the vaccination drive on Sunday and over 480​centres were running in the city. Total 42,000 people were inoculated out of which over 39​,​000 doses were used as second dose while over 2​,​600 doses were used for administering first dose to the people,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that the drive will be continued for the fortnight to complete the pending vaccination at the earliest.

No first dose of Covishield​

Health department has stopped administering the first dose of Covishield to those still not taking the initial dose.

“We have stopped giving Covishield as the first dose of vaccine with an aim to complete the vaccination drive at the earliest. Gap between two doses of Covaxin is 28 days and it is 84 days in Covishield due to which we are giving Covaxin to the people so that their second dose of vaccination gets completed in a month,” Dr Gupta said.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:39 PM IST