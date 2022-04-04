Indore: ​No demolition for RE-2 sans HC’s permission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority will not be able to go ahead with the demolition drive against structures coming in the way of the RE-2 project without the permission of the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The court gave this order on Monday while hearing the petitions in this regard. The court has asked the IMC and IDA to file their reply before April 25.

A public interest litigation is going on in the High Court regarding the incomplete work of MR-9, MR-10 and RE-2. During the hearing of this petition, four other petitions were filed regarding RE-2. The petition, filed through Advocate Abhinav Dhanotkar, stated that IDA has changed the alignment of RE-2, whereas once the map is approved, it cannot be done.

The residents were not even informed before the change in the alignment. Hundreds of residents are being aggrieved by this act of the authorities.

They stated that had built houses with hard-earned money but due to changes in the alignment, their buildings are coming into the way of the RE-2 project and have been demolished.

The petitioner Manoj Naredi said that the IDA changed the alignment in violation of rules.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:20 PM IST