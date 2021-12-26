Indore No 1 in Omicron spread too, nine cases reported, seven cured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Omicron has arrived in Indore. In fact, it is the first city in the state to report the fast-spreading variant of Coronavirus.

Though district administration had decided to go incognito over the Omicron’s arrival, Home Minister Narottam Mishra spilled the beans. The minister confirmed the presence of Omicron variant in eight samples sent to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, during a press conference in Bhopal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi has also sent reports to MGM Medical College, including a report of one more patient being affected with the new variant of Covid-19.

“As many as 26 foreign returnees were found positive in Indore. Eight of them were found to be infected by Omicron. Fortunately, six of them were discharged after being cured. Two are still hospitalised but they don’t have any symptoms,” Mishra said.

According to senior officials of SAIMS, two patients were found positive on December 21, while the remaining six tested positive on December 24.

MGM Medical College also received confirmation report of Omicron variant in nine samples, including eight patients, who were tested in SAIMS and a 23-year-youth who returned from Dubai on December 15. His sample returned positive on December 17.

“Yes the number has increased to nine in Indore,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya told the media.

Those found positive for Omicron

Patient Date Travel history Vaccination status Present status

Female (23) Dec 15 UK 2 dose completed Discharged

Male (20) Dec 18 USA 2 dose completed Discharged

Male (30) Dec 20 USA booster dose taken Quarantine

Male (33) Dec 20 Tanzania 2 dose completed Discharged

Female (26) Dec 20 Tanzania 2 dose completed Discharged

Male (33) Dec 20 Ghana 2 dose completed In MRTB Hosp

Male (31) Dec 20 Dubai 2 dose completed In pvt hosp

Male 26 Dec 19 Dubai 2 dose completed Discharged

Male 23 Dec 17 Dubai 2 dose completed Discharged

All patients vaccinated and asymptomatic; one has even taken booster

All patients, who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, have received both doses of the vaccine and are asymptomatic. According to a health official, these patients don’t have any symptoms and most of them are already discharged. Those admitted are also asymptomatic.

A team of doctors in MRTB Hospital is monitoring the patients. Patients are being given multivitamin and other basic treatment.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:06 PM IST