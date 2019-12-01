Indore: Nipania residents observe token fast for road widening

Indore: Several residents of colonies in Nipania, including women, on Sunday observed token fast to push for their demand of widening a road between Bombay hospital and Bypass.

“The stretch between Bombay hospital and Bypass is a single lane. As this road connects the city with around 40 colonies in Nipania, heavy traffic congestion is witnessed on the road especially in the evening hours. Our demand is to make it two-lane road,” said local corporator Sanjay Kataria.

He said the traffic problem compounds further whenever fairs are organised on the ground opposite Mahalaxmi Nagar.

“Not only should the road be widened but also encroachments along its sides should also be removed. Besides, the local administration should not give permission for fairs on the ground opposite Mahalaxmi Nagar,” he added.

The presidents of Mahalaxmi Nagar Rahwasi Sangh Arjun Gaud, Tulsi Nagar Rahwasi Sangh, Rajesh Tomar, Sai Kripa Colony Rahwasi Sangh Vijay Bharadwaj said the for the past 25 days, the local residents have been organising non-violent protest, seeking construction of the double lane road. “If the administration fails to act on our demand, will be constrained to launch fast-unto-death,” they added.