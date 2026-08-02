Indore NGO Launches Campaign To Combat Child Trafficking, Backs National Mission | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Indore-based NGO AAS launched a district-level campaign to strengthen efforts against child trafficking.

The initiative is part of the nationwide National Campaign Against Child Trafficking, launched in New Delhi by the Just Rights for Children (JRC) network, which aims to eliminate child trafficking by 2030.

AAS director Wasim Iqbal said the organisation will conduct awareness drives, identify trafficking networks and coordinate with the administration to ensure legal action against offenders.

It will also identify vulnerable families and help link them to government welfare schemes to reduce the risk of children falling victim to traffickers.

Quoting official data, Iqbal said nearly six children are trafficked every day in India, while 11 children go missing every hour, with many eventually becoming victims of trafficking.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach focused on prevention, rescue and rehabilitation.

According to JRC, its network rescued 1,22,516 children from trafficking across the country between April 2023 and December 2025 through legal interventions and coordinated action.