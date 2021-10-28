Indore: NGO fine Rs 50K for lack of cleanliness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal went on surprise inspection on Wednesday morning in Zone 6 and 7 and imposed a fine of Rs 50K on an NGO for not maintaining cleanliness in the area.

During the inspection of the area near Anand Mohan Mathur auditorium, she found that there was lack of cleanliness in the area and so she asked IMC officials to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on Feedback Foundation.

She also gave instructions to withhold a month's salary of the area inspector and assistant inspector for their negligence. She also instructed officials that she will again inspect the same area on November 2. She warned the officials to improve cleanliness or warned that she would take strict action against them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:07 AM IST