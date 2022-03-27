Indore: Next DET is in winter under new rule for 40% vacancies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is going to hold the Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) next month after a gap of more than years, said that one more exam for admission to the Ph.D courses would be conducted in winter this year.

“The next DET, which will be held either in November or December, will be in adherence to the new rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for Ph.D admissions,” said Ph.D cell coordinator professor Abhay Kumar.

According to the draft UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2022, 60 per cent of the total vacant seat of the academic year will be filled from among NET/JRF-qualified candidates and the remaining 40 per cent seats through the university/Common Entrance Test.

The draft, however, adds that, in case of an unfilled vacancy in either category, candidates from another category can be requisitioned to fill the vacant slots, in the order of merit and following reservation norms.

For candidates who have qualified through NET/JRF, the selection will be based on interview. For candidates who have passed the entrance test, the selection will be evaluated in the ratio 70 (written test): 30 (interview). The merit lists for both will be published separately. Kumar said they would follow these UGC rules in the next DET.

Candidates for admission to the Ph.D programme should have done a one-year Master’s degree programme (after a 4-year undergraduate degree) with at least 55 per cent marks or a two-year Master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks. However, a candidate seeking admission after a 4-year bachelor’s degree should have a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10.

New rule cuts into varsity autonomy!

The new draft is seen as an attack on the university’s autonomy of granting admissions. ‘The higher education regulator, which advocates greater autonomy for universities, itself, is cutting into its right to grant admission,’ said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

However, there are some academics who hailed the new rule stating that it would ensure entry of talented students into Ph.D courses.

‘NET/JRF exams tougher’

‘There are no two opinions that the NET/JRF exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are tougher than the exams conducted by universities for admission to Ph.D programmes. So, if 60 per cent seats are reserved for NET/JRF-qualified candidates, then the Ph.D programmes’ quality will enhance’

— Dr Ramesh Mangal, senior academic

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:11 PM IST