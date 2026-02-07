 Indore News: Youth, Mom Booked For Newlywed Wife’s Dowry Death
Her father Hiralal said that she eloped with the youth around eight months ago. He alleged that the youth was unemployed and frequently harassed Monika for money. He further claimed that Monika had told her cousin just a day before the incident that her husband used to assault her.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
Indore News: Youth, Mom Booked For Newlywed Wife's Dowry Death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police registered a case against a youth and his mother for the dowry death of his newlywed wife. The incident occurred on February 2 when the woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Monika Chauhan, a resident of Kalp Kamdhenu Nagar. The deceased was married around eight months ago to Ritesh Patel.

The BNS,BNS and further investigation is underway.

