Indore News: Youth, Mom Booked For Newlywed Wife's Dowry Death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police registered a case against a youth and his mother for the dowry death of his newlywed wife. The incident occurred on February 2 when the woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Monika Chauhan, a resident of Kalp Kamdhenu Nagar. The deceased was married around eight months ago to Ritesh Patel.

Further investigation is underway.

Landlord Booked For Negligence To Death Of Teen Tenant

A landlord was booked for causing the death of his 18-year-old tenant by negligence in the Bhanwarkuan police station area, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on January 23 in Ahilyapuri Colony when the victim was on the balcony when he came in contact with the open electric wire, resulting in his death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Umang, son of Umesh Chaudhary, a native of Narmadapuram district who was residing in Ahilyapuri Colony. Umang was the only son of his parents.

During the investigation, it came to light that the landlord, Akhilesh Hardia had failed to provide adequate safety measures. This negligence led to the accidental electrocution of Umang, who came into contact with open electrical wires located near the balcony of the rented house.

Police registered a case against the accused under section 106(1) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.