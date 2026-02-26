Indore News: Woman Drug Peddler Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹3.4 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a woman drug peddler with MD drugs worth Rs 3.4 lakh during a routine checking and search operation near Regional Park, police said on Wednesday.

According to DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the officials noticed a woman behaving nervously after seeing the police vehicle. When she tried to run away, the police team surrounded and questioned her. She revealed her name as Fatima Mansuri, a resident of Mumbai.

A woman constable conducted a legal search of her handbag, during which a transparent plastic pouch was found. It contained 34.6 grams of MD drugs. The international market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 3.40 lakh. The police also seized a mobile phone from her possession. The total value of the seized items is approximately Rs 4 lakh.

A case has been registered against her at the crime branch police station under sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act.

5 held for kidnapping, robbing Youtuber after hitting his car

Police have solved a case of kidnapping and robbery with a YouTuber by arresting five men in Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday. The complainant was in an expensive sports car, and the accused had stopped him after hitting his car with their vehicle. Three of the accused have been sent to police remand.

Tejaji Nagar police station in charge Devendra Markam told Free Press that the incident occurred near Kailod Fata on Bypass Road on Monday. Complainant Tanishk Bairagi informed police that he was going somewhere in his sports car when the accused kidnapped him after hitting his car and robbed two of his gold rings. They had also thrown away his mobile phone. After robbing him, the accused left him somewhere on the Bypass Road. He managed to reach the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Using informer inputs, CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police arrested Nitesh and Arjun from Banganga, Vijay and Sanjay from Chandan Nagar and Suksin from Banganga area of the city. The police recovered the robbed goods and the vehicle used in the crime. The total value of the recovered items is around Rs 10 lakh.

Police records show that all four of them are habitual offenders and have several cases registered against them in different police stations for robbery, illegal recovery, possession of illegal weapons and assault. Further investigation is underway.