Indore News: Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Celebratory Firing | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was injured in an incident of celebratory firing allegedly succumbed to her pellet injuries during treatment on Friday.

The incident took place on Jan 27 in the Nayapura locality under Rau police station limits during a Mata Pujan ceremony organized for the wedding of advocate Nandkishore Jat’s daughter.

According to police, a relative identified as Bhanu Jat, who had travelled from Agar Malwa for the event, allegedly fired a shot from a .12-bore rifle during the procession. Four persons, including three family members and a neighbour, were struck by pellets.

DCP Zone-1 Krishan Lalchandani said the woman had earlier been discharged from hospital but was readmitted after her condition deteriorated. A post-mortem examination has been conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“The police had earlier registered a case of attempted culpable homicide under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. If the autopsy report confirms that her death was a direct result of the firing, the charges will be upgraded to culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” Lalchandani said.