Indore News: West Discom Orders Intensive Drive To Recover Dues In March

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Anup Kumar Singh has directed officials to intensify efforts to recover outstanding electricity dues during the remaining days of March, warning that strict action, including disconnection of power supply, should be taken against defaulters.

Addressing officials of 15 districts through a video conference on Wednesday, Singh said March is crucial for achieving the company’s financial targets.

He instructed all 15 superintending engineers in the company’s jurisdiction, including those in Indore, to make coordinated efforts with their teams to ensure maximum revenue recovery within the remaining days of the financial year.

Singh emphasised that consumers who fail to pay their pending bills even after receiving notices should face action as per rules, including power disconnection.

He said districts such as Indore (city and rural), Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Agar, Shajapur and Ratlam need to make special efforts to recover pending dues. Officials were asked to ensure recovery from consumers across all categories, including agricultural, industrial, non-domestic and domestic connections.

The managing director also instructed the heads of the Smart Meter Cell and Vigilance Cell to monitor the recovery drive and conduct field visits to review action being taken against defaulters.

The commercial wing has been directed to set daily revenue targets for each circle and division and review progress regularly, while ensuring eligible consumers benefit from the company’s settlement scheme.

With summer approaching, Singh also stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to drinking water sources so that water supply systems are not affected.

Senior officials, including chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan and chief engineers Sushma Gangrade, Rajesh Chandra Jain and BL Chauhan, along with other officers, were present during the meeting.