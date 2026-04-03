Indore News: Train Service For Khatu Shyamji Begins From City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For devotees of Lord Khatu Shyamji in the region, Friday marked an occasion of immense joy as a weekly special train connecting Indore to Khatu Dham (Ringas, Rajasthan) was officially inaugurated. MP Shankar Lalwani flagged off the Laxmibai Nagar–Shri Ganganagar train from the city railway station.

The launch of this service has made travel to the holy shrine significantly easier, more accessible, and convenient for devotees from Indore and nearby areas. The rail link is expected to strengthen religious connectivity and facilitate smoother pilgrimage journeys.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalwani said the service fulfils a long-pending demand among devotees and will boost religious tourism while providing relief to travellers. Senior railway officials, public representatives, and dignitaries were present at the inauguration, which was widely welcomed as a major step for the region.

The special train will operate till July 10. As per the schedule, Train No. 04735 (Shri Ganganagar–Laxmibai Nagar) will depart from Shri Ganganagar every Thursday at 12:50 PM, reach Ringas at 9:50 PM, and arrive in Laxmibai Nagar (Indore) at 9:55 AM on Friday.

Train No. 04736 (Laxmibai Nagar–Shri Ganganagar) will depart from Indore every Friday at 1:55 PM, reach Ringas at 1:55 AM on Saturday, and arrive at Shri Ganganagar at 12:20 PM the same day.

The train will halt at key stations including Fatehabad, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, and Ringas.