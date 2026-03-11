Indore News: Three-Day Agri-Tech Startup Training Programme Begins | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training programme on Establishment of Agri-Tech Start-ups: Procedures and Challenges began on March 10 at the College of Agriculture under Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya.

Participants were introduced to the fundamentals of establishing agri-tech start-ups during the training sessions. They learned about startup establishment procedures, business planning, funding opportunities and the integration of technology in agri-tech ventures.

Experts also discussed market linkages, incubation support and practical strategies required to build sustainable agriculture-based enterprises.

The programme is being organised by the Centre for Agribusiness Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CAIE) under the ICAR SC-SP scheme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla attended the inaugural session as the chief guest. Dr HK Singh, director of ICAR National Soybean Research Institute, was present as the guest of honour and motivated participants with examples of successful agri-entrepreneurs.

Dr YP Singh joined the programme online and encouraged students to explore entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector.

The programme will conclude with expert guidance and interactive discussions aimed at helping participants develop viable agri-tech startup ideas.

