Indore News: Running Out Of Gas? Sermon To Switch Fuel | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the peak wedding season, the Civil Supplies Department in Indore has advised hotels, restaurants and caterers to switch to alternate fuel sources following the suspension of commercial LPG cylinder supply in the city.

“All three distributors in the city have discontinued the supply of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders,” district civil supplies officer Mohan Maru told Free Press.

The sudden disruption has raised concerns among caterers, hotels and restaurants that rely heavily on LPG for large-scale cooking.

Officials said the temporary suspension could affect catering services during the ongoing marriage season, when demand for food preparation is at its peak.

To address the issue and minimise disruption to events, the department will soon hold a meeting with caterers, hotel owners and restaurant operators.

According to officials, the city has around 450 hotels and more than 2,000 registered restaurants, many of which depend on commercial LPG cylinders for their operations.

Until the supply situation improves, hospitality businesses may need to adopt alternative cooking methods, such as coil-based furnaces, wood-fired stoves or other fuel sources, to continue operations.

Officials said the government is closely monitoring the situation and may issue further directions to regulate LPG distribution and ensure that domestic consumers are not affected.

Hospitals, hostels may get exemption

Maru said the department has sought a list of hospitals and hostels that depend on commercial LPG cylinders so they can be considered for exemptions.

Facilities run by the Army will also be exempted from the restrictions.

Caterers express concern

Members of the catering industry expressed concern over the sudden disruption, especially during a period when weddings and social events are at their peak.

Caterers said large-scale cooking for hundreds of guests requires reliable fuel supply, and the shortage could affect timely food preparation.

Industrial piped gas costlier

Officials said industrial piped gas has become ?18 per kg costlier.

While authorities have assured that domestic LPG supply remains stable, the extension of the waiting period for LPG cylinder bookings has raised concerns among consumers.

It is not yet clear whether domestic piped gas prices will also be revised.