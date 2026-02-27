Indore News: RRCAT To Host Over 1,600 Students For National Science Day 2026 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), premier R&D centre of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is set to host a grand two-day celebration of National Science Day (NSD-2026) on February 28 and March 01, 2026.

This year the event is being organised on a massive scale to inspire the next generation of Indian scientists. This year the theme of National Science Day is "Women is Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat".

About 1,200 school students from 82 different schools and 450 college students from 18 colleges will visit the Centre. These students have been invited from various schools and colleges in Indore and surrounding cities to experience high-end research facilities firsthand.

The inaugural function will be held on February 28 at 8:45 hrs at RRCAT Convention Centre. The session will be graced and inaugurated by Viraj P Bhanage, director, RRCAT, who will personally interact with the students and teachers.

There will be a dedicated interactive session between the director, RRCAT and Divyang (specially-abled) students.

Students will explore over 40 technical exhibits and live demonstrations. Key highlights that are of great interest to students include:

Maglev Train: A live demonstration of working model of train that "floats" using magnetic induction principles.

Experiments with Liquid Nitrogen: Students will witness artificial cloud formation and see how materials change at extremely low temperatures.

High-Pressure Waterjet Cutting: A display of water being pressurised to 4000 bar to cut through solid materials.

Fire and Safety Drills: A massive high-expansion foam generator that discharges 2 lakh litres of foam per minute.

Indus Synchrotron Complex: A movie show and live CCTV view of India's premier particle accelerator zones.

Optical Tweezers: A fascinating laser system that can "trap" and move microscopic biological cells.

Agni-Rakshak: A smart fiber-optic sensor system designed to detect fire over long distances.

The "Prashna Manch" (Science Quiz) and "Ask-a-Scientist" desks will be active throughout the day on February 28. School students will have the chance to win prizes for asking insightful questions to senior scientists.