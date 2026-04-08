Indore News: Residents Block Road, Protest Against New Liquor Shop In Malwa Mill Area |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of residents took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the proposed opening of a liquor shop in the Malwa Mill area.

Protesters blocked the road for several hours and, in a unique mark of defiance, set up stoves to cook and eat poha on the street. Residents argued that establishing a liquor shop in a residential locality would not only ruin the social atmosphere but also negatively impact children.

Resident Aman Porwal said that the shop is being shifted to this site from another area. "We will not allow it to open in our neighbourhood under any circumstances," the residents said.

During the protest, BJP corporator and MIC member Nandu Pahadia arrived at the scene with 20-25 supporters to hear the locals' grievances. Given the rising tension, a heavy police presence was deployed to monitor the situation and prevent any untoward incidents. While the administration has yet to reach a final decision, residents have vowed to continue their protest until the shop's location is changed.

The police intervened when protesters attempted to set up tents on the road. Meanwhile, excise officers reached the site but were unable to provide an immediate resolution.

"If the shop opens, how will we live? This is a residential area where schoolchildren pass by daily. The atmosphere will be spoiled," said resident Shilpa Jain. Jain said that similar attempts were thwarted in 2022 and 2019. "They made all the preparations to open this shop overnight," she added.

Another resident, Anuradha Jain, pointed out the high density of alcohol outlets in the vicinity. "There are already four shops within 600 metres, including those in front of Malwa Mill and near Charak Hospital. This would be the fifth shop; having so many in such a short distance is unacceptable."