Indore News: Reservoir Policy; High Court Asks Chief Secretary To Step In | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed that its order regarding a proposed policy for the revival of reservoirs in the state be placed before the Chief Secretary after the Principal Secretary (Revenue) expressed difficulty in convening a high-level meeting as earlier directed.

Hearing a public interest litigation registered on a letter petition filed by advocate Manish Vijayvargiya, a Division Bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi took up the matter on Monday.

EARLIER ORDER

In an earlier order dated February 11, 2026, the court had directed the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department to convene a meeting of all divisional commissioners and district collectors, either physically or through video conferencing, to formulate a policy for the revival of reservoirs across the state.

During Monday’s hearing, state counsel Dr Amit Bhatia informed the court that the Principal Secretary had expressed inability to convene such a meeting. The counsel submitted that the process would require coordination among several government departments and could only be conducted under the authority of the Chief Secretary.

COURT ORDER

Taking note of the submission, the court directed that a copy of its latest order be sent to the Chief Secretary for necessary action.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 25.