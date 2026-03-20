Indore News: Reclaim Science Through Atmatva, Says All-India Convener Of Pragya Pravah J Nandkumar

‘Reclaim science through ‘atmatva’

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

J Nandkumar, All-India Convener of Pragya Pravah, emphasised the need to position science as an expression of India’s national ‘Atmatva’ (selfhood). He elaborated on the historical trajectory of Indian science, its devaluation during the colonial era and the importance of its restoration in the contemporary context.

Nandkumar was delivering the keynote address at a programme organised by the Vasudharini Research Foundation in collaboration with Pragya Pravah in the city on Thursday. The theme of the programme was National Selfhood in Science: Making of a Vishwa Guru.

He formally inaugurated the programme and said that during colonial rule, Indian scientific traditions and contributions were systematically marginalised, establishing science largely as a Western concept. In contrast, he said, science in India has historically been inspired by truth, dharma and civilisational values.

He stressed that science should not be confined to material progress but must be intrinsically linked with national selfhood and cultural consciousness.

During the programme, the contributions of eminent scientists such as Acharya PC Ray and JC Bose were highlighted as examples of national selfhood.

The thoughts of Swami Vivekananda and Sister Nivedita were also highlighted, noting their role in integrating science with national service. Speakers said that even after Independence, the influence of a colonial mindset persisted in Indian science, often diverting research away from indigenous needs.

They emphasised the need to integrate Indian philosophical traditions, including ethics, sustainability and a holistic perspective, with modern scientific innovation.

Speakers added that India’s achievements in areas such as space research, digital technology and biotechnology would attain full significance only if driven by self-reliance and indigenous thought. They also underlined the role of science in India’s journey towards becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’.