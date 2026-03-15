Indore News: Proposal To Hike Guideline Rates In 2,600 Colonies | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Valuation Committee has proposed increasing the collector guideline rates for properties in 2,600 colonies across the district. The proposal also seeks to bring 158 new locations under the ambit of guideline rates.

The committee decided at its meeting held on Saturday. Collector Shivam Verma presided over the meeting. MLA Mahendra Hardia, IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, IDA CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade, Senior District Registrar Amresh Naidu and other departmental officials attended the meeting.

Officials placed a proposal before the committee to increase guideline rates for about 2,600 colonies and locations across the district.

Based on directions issued by committee members and the chairperson during the meeting, the panel reached a consensus to revise the proposed rate increases in certain areas. The committee also agreed to increase rates in several additional locations. It further proposed the inclusion of 158 new locations and colonies to the guideline list for 2026.

Collector Verma said the proposed guideline rates will be placed before public for seven days to invite suggestions from citizens. The District Valuation Committee will hold another meeting after this period to review the suggestions and objections received. The administration will then forward the final proposal to the Central Valuation Board for approval.

During the discussions, officials noted that the initial proposal called for a maximum rate increase of up to 185%. However, the committee directed officials to revise these figures further for certain locations.

Citizens may offer suggestions

Authorities will make the proposed rates available to the public for suggestions from Monday. Officials will take a final decision after reviewing the feedback received.

The District Valuation Committee will place the proposed rates at the offices of the District Registrar and Sub-Registrars (Nos 1, 2, 3 and 4) from Mar 16, 2026, to Mar 21, 2026.

Citizens may also submit suggestions regarding the guideline rates via WhatsApp at 9893320632 and 9770426465. They may also email suggestions to sdrindore2021@gmail.com.