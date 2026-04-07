Indore News: Private Borewell Drilling Banned Till June 30 | DH (Representative Image)

Pvt borewell drilling banned till June 30

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

In view of the declining groundwater levels in the district, the district administration has imposed a ban on the drilling of private tube wells till June 30. Legal action will be initiated against those who violate this order. Furthermore, the urban areas of Indore, as well as the entire rural region, have been declared as ‘Water-Scarce Areas’.

Collector Shivam Verma imposed the ban based on a report submitted by the executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Based on the report, Collector and District Magistrate Verma declared the entire urban and rural expanse of the district as a ‘Water-Scarce Area’. In view of the continuous decline in groundwater levels, the excavation of private tube wells has been prohibited throughout the district till the end of June.

If any boring machine illegally enters prohibited areas or attempts to excavate a tube well, the concerned revenue, police, and IMC officials have the authority to seize the machine and register a First Information Report (FIR). Any newly excavated private tube wells, as well as other existing private water sources, may be acquired for public drinking water supply. The order has come into force with immediate effect.