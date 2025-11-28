 Indore News: Mumbai-Indore Tejas Express Run Extended
According to a press release issued by chief public relations officer of Western Railway Vineet Abhishek train No. 09085 Mumbai Central-Indore Special Tejas Express departs from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 23.20 hrs. and reaches Indore at 13.00 hrs., the next day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Mumbai-Indore Tejas Express Run Extended | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has extended the trips of Special Train on Special Fare between Mumbai Central & Indore Tejas Express.

The trips of this train have been extended further from 28th November to 31st December, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09086 Indore-Mumbai Central Special departs from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 17.00 hrs. and arrives Mumbai Central at 07.10 hrs., the next day. The trips of this train have been extended further from 29th November to 01st January, 2026.

Enroute the train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam and Ujjain stations in both directions.The train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier Coaches.The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09085 &09086opens from 29thNovemberat all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

FPJ Shorts
