Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Reviews Water Supply 'Bandobast' Ahead Of Summers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted a review meeting on Thursday to assess the city’s drinking water supply arrangements ahead of the summer season.

The meeting was attended by Water Works in-charge Abhishek Sharma, additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, executive engineers, assistant engineers and other officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

During the review, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner assessed preparations to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the summer months. Officials presented details on the condition of water tanks, operation of tube wells, water distribution systems, availability of water tankers and arrangements in areas requiring additional supply.

Bhargav directed officials to launch a strict campaign against residents installing direct electric motors on municipal tap connections to draw water, stating that such motors will be seized during inspections. He also instructed authorities to take penal action against households without taps on their connections, as open pipes often lead to water wastage.

Highlighting the importance of timely preparations, the Mayor said water demand increases significantly during summer and it is the responsibility of the municipal corporation to ensure citizens receive adequate drinking water. He instructed officials to complete leakage repairs, pipeline maintenance and other related works before the summer season, especially in areas where complaints of supply disruptions have been received.

Singhal directed officials to conduct regular inspections of the water supply system and complete all required repair and maintenance work within the stipulated time. He said any negligence in maintaining water supply arrangements will not be tolerated and that continuous monitoring must be ensured in every zone of the city to avoid inconvenience to residents during peak summer.