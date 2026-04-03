Indore News: Liquor Contractors Face Losses Amid Supply Delays By The State Excise Department | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several liquor contractors in the city are reporting mounting financial losses due to inadequate supply and administrative delays by the State Excise Department. Even three days into the new financial year, many liquor shops across the city continue to face stock shortages, disrupting operations.

Contractors allege that delays in decision-making at the department’s Bhopal headquarters have worsened the situation. Despite investing crores in securing liquor contracts, many licensees say they are unable to run their outlets efficiently due to insufficient supply of both English and country liquor.

Several shop counters remain visibly understocked, with contractors claiming that the department has also failed to complete the allotment of all liquor shops even after March 31. This has further compounded their losses, as unallotted shops remain non-operational.

A licensee, requesting anonymity, said that in some cases, former operators had quoted bids for shops, but approvals are still pending, leaving multiple outlets unassigned. Contractors also expressed frustration over the lack of clear communication from local officials despite repeated follow-ups.

Another contractor said officials have assured that supply will stabilise by Monday. However, shortages continue for now, leading to daily revenue losses.

High-value shops remain unallotted

Out of 173 liquor shops in the district, 12 are currently being operated by the department itself. Contractors reportedly avoided bidding for these outlets due to high tender values and the risk of losses. The estimated combined value of these shops is around ?250 crore.

Official response

Excise Commissioner Deepak Kumar Saxena stated that there is no shortage in Indore, where supply remains adequate. He added that while there were reports of disruption in Dewas, the situation there has now been streamlined. Officials are currently gathering feedback from local authorities to address concerns in other districts.