Indore News: Kids Lead Cleanliness Drive To Transform Backlane

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the ongoing cleanliness campaign of Indore Municipal Corporation, a backlane has been developed and beautified as an ideal spot in Govind Nagar. The initiative was carried out on a public participation model.

The project aimed to transform the backlane into a clean, well-organised and visually appealing space. Residents of the area actively participated in the drive by contributing voluntary labour, cleaning the lane, painting walls and assisting in beautification work. Walls of the backlane were adorned with colourful paintings, cleanliness messages and inspirational visuals, making it a model example of community-driven sanitation.

School children played a key role in spreading awareness. Students from Navjyoti School expressed their commitment towards cleanliness by signing the walls and creating vibrant paintings carrying messages on hygiene. Their participation added energy and inspiration to the campaign and drew appreciation from locals.

During the programme, residents and students jointly took a pledge to keep their surrounding backlanes clean, orderly and attractive and to encourage others not to litter. Adding a celebratory touch, children and public representatives together participated in a poha party and recreational activities such as carrom and other games in the newly developed lane.

Senior officials and public representatives present at the event included additional commissioner Prakhar Singh, corporator Sonali Vijay Parmar and other officials and local citizens.