Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation To Reuse BRTS Railings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has begun reusing railings removed from the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor to construct temporary road dividers in order to maintain traffic safety while redevelopment work is underway.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday inspected the 11.5-km BRTS corridor from Navlakha Square to Vijay Nagar Square, where dismantling of bus stops and removal of railings is currently in progress.

Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, assistant engineer Shailendra Mishra, and other officials were present during the inspection.

Officials informed the commissioner that railings on both sides of the Shivaji Vatika–Navlakha stretch, covering about 1.8 km, have already been removed and road patchwork has been completed.

Similarly, railing beams along nearly 950 metres between LIG Square and MR-9 Square have been dismantled, while removal work on about 900 metres between MR-9 Square and Vijay Nagar is currently underway.

Apart from the railings, dismantling of BRTS bus stops has also begun. Three bus stops between Rajiv Gandhi Square and Bhanwarkuan have been completely dismantled, while work is underway at four additional bus stops from the Bhanwarkuan flyover to the GPO area.

To ensure smooth traffic movement during the transition period, the municipal corporation has installed around 800 metres of temporary road dividers, with work on the remaining stretches still in progress.

Officials said the removed BRTS railings are being repurposed to construct these temporary dividers, helping maintain traffic discipline and reduce material wastage until permanent dividers are built.

During the inspection, Singhal directed officials to ensure that dismantling work is carried out carefully and within the stipulated timeframe. He also emphasised the need for continuous monitoring and proper safety arrangements so that traffic on the busy corridor remains unaffected.