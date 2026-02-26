Indore News: IMC To Remove Left-Turn Obstructions To Ease Traffic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure smooth traffic movement and improved cleanliness across the city, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early-morning inspection of several key intersections in Indore on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the commissioner reviewed left-turn arrangements at major junctions, including Navlakha Square, Pipliyahana Square, Bicholi Mardana Square, Niranjanpur Square, Bapat Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Nyay Nagar, near Lokhande Bridge, and near C-21 Mall. Observing traffic conditions at each location, he directed officials to identify temporary and permanent structures obstructing left-turn widening and remove them as per rules. The objective, he said, was to prevent traffic congestion during peak hours and ensure hassle-free movement for commuters.

Singhal instructed officers to widen left turns wherever required, remove illegal encroachments, ensure clear road markings, and install proper signboards. He also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan in coordination with traffic police to maintain smooth traffic flow across the city.

As part of the inspection, the commissioner also conducted a surprise check of the public toilet located near Niranjanpur Square. The cleanliness of the toilet and urinal was found to be unsatisfactory. On reviewing the on-site registers, it was observed that public feedback and visitor entries were not being maintained properly.

Expressing strong displeasure, Singhal ordered the imposition of a penalty on the concerned operating agency. He made it clear that negligence in the maintenance of public facilities would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He further instructed officials to ensure daily cleaning of public toilets, proper maintenance of feedback registers, and continuous monitoring of service quality.