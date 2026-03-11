Indore News: IMC Free To Act On Notices Against Fly Dining Restaurant; High Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition related to the operation of a “Fly Dining” restaurant, while clarifying that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is free to proceed with the notices issued to the establishment in accordance with the law.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Charchit Shastri against the State and others.

During the proceedings, counsel for Udud Restaurant Sanchalak, which operates the Fly Dining restaurant in Indore, Amit Singh Sisodia, informed the court that the district collector had granted permission to operate the restaurant.

On this basis, he argued that the petitioner’s allegation that the establishment was operating illegally was incorrect.

However, counsel for the municipal commissioner, Shashank Shrivastava, submitted that the restaurant had not obtained valid permission from the IMC. He told the court that the civic body had already issued notices to the operator and would take action as per legal provisions.

The restaurant operator sought additional time to file a detailed reply to the petition. Accepting the request, the bench adjourned the matter till March 23.

The court also clarified that its order does not restrain the IMC from acting on the notices already issued to the restaurant operator.

The civic body is therefore free to proceed with action in accordance with the law while the case remains pending before the court.