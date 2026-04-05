Indore News: IIM-I Convocation Marks Debut MMS Batch | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of the Master of Management Studies (MMS) and the Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) programme.

The ceremony was attended by director Himanshu Rai, along with faculty members, staff and graduating participants.

The event also marked the graduation of the first batch of the MMS programme, making it a landmark in the institute’s academic journey. A total of 73 participants from the MMS program—52 men and 21 women—and 62 students from the BA (Foundations of Management) program were conferred degrees.

Addressing the graduating cohort, Himanshu Rai congratulated the students and urged them to uphold the values of integrity, leadership and lifelong learning. He noted that the global environment is increasingly characterised as BANI: Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear and Incomprehensible.

He said this evolving reality presents an opportunity for leaders to redefine their approach. He encouraged graduates to respond with bravery in the face of fragility, adaptability to manage uncertainty, networking to navigate complex and nonlinear systems, and introspection to bring clarity amid ambiguity.

The ceremony was also attended by Nishit Sinha, chair, EMP-MMS, and Aditya Maheshwari, chair, IPM, along with other faculty members and staff.