Indore News: Holashtak Begins, Auspicious Activities Suspended For 8 Days | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. Before the colours and celebrations begin, there is an important eight-day period known as Holashtak.

Many people believe these days are not suitable for starting anything new. Holashtak commenced on Tuesday morning from 7.02 am with the Ashtami of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and will continue until Holika Dahan on March 3.

During these eight days, all auspicious ceremonies including weddings, housewarming and traditional samskaras remain suspended as per religious customs.

Scholars consider the period spiritually sensitive, advising devotees to focus on charity, meditation, mantra chanting and worship of Vishnu, Shiva and Hanuman. Havan, donations of food, clothing and money, and disciplined daily routines are recommended practices.

Experts also link Holashtak with seasonal transition from winter to summer, when infections rise and immunity may dip. Maintaining hygiene, balanced diet and prayer is encouraged.

Priests suggests to avoid major purchases and celebrations and instead adopt spiritual reflection, community service and health precautions throughout the observance during this traditionally significant and culturally respected eight-day religious observance period annually.