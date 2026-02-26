Indore News: High Court Reviews PILs On Traffic & Infra, Summons Top Officers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reviewed a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) related to traffic management, encroachments, parking issues and civic infrastructure in Indore and directed senior district and municipal officers to remain present at the next hearing scheduled for March 11.

The Division Bench, comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, issued multiple directions to government officials and committees.

Bus Stop removal and barricade clearance review

In WP No 28595/2025 (Monika Solanki vs State of MP), the State informed the court that eight agencies had been appointed to remove barricades and dismantle bus stops across the city. Out of 17 identified structures, partial dismantling had been completed at three locations.

A status report has been prepared and will be shared with petitioners. The committee member, Koustubh Pathak, requested an additional ten days to submit the latest report.

The court directed Indore collector and the municipal commissioner to remain personally present on the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Vinay Zelawat, chairman of the Traffic Regulatory Committee, informed the bench that meetings were underway and that progress had been made on improving city traffic. The court directed nodal officer Kushwah to continue regular meetings and submit an updated progress report.

Parking issues near Bhanwarkuan police station

In WP No 46640/2025, petitioner-advocate Saransh Dubey appeared personally and raised concerns about illegal and obstructive parking of vehicles by the Bhanwarkuan Police Station, affecting smooth traffic flow.

The court directed committee member advocate Vivek Patwa to convene a meeting with the DCP (Traffic) and the SHO, Bhanwarkuan police station, who have been mandated to attend. A detailed report is to be submitted before the next hearing.

Challenge to elevated corridor on BRTS Road

In WP No 3905/2026, petitioner s counsel AP Dhanodkar argued that the proposed elevated corridor on the BRTS route is not an effective traffic solution. The court issued notices to the respondents, including the State Government and the Indore Development Authority (IDA).

The petitioner was directed to serve copies of the petition to IDA s panel advocates, and the court instructed its office to reflect their names in future cause lists. The State was asked to file a short reply before the next date.

Intervention allowed in 2019 PIL

In WP No. 12234/2019, the court allowed an intervention plea filed by Brajendra Gupta, noting that public participation is permissible in a PIL. The intervener will now assist the court in addressing the issues raised.

Compliance on illegal beacon lights and sirens

In WP No 29530/2025, the petitioner's counsel Manish Yadav pointed out earlier orders related to removal of illegal sirens, beacon lights and unauthorised number plates under the Motor Vehicles Act. The State informed the bench that replies and affidavits had been filed in compliance with earlier directions. The petitioner was granted time to file a rejoinder.