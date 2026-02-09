Indore News: Gym Trainer Booked For Molestation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case of molestation against a gym trainer after a woman alleged that he had been harassing and threatening her, police said on Sunday.

Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that a case has been registered on the complaint of a woman living in Silicon City.

The accused, identified as Mustafa, a resident of the same area, works as a gym trainer. The woman alleged that he molested her and allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.

The complainant told police that the accused had been troubling her continuously for a few days. Distressed by the repeated harassment, she approached members of a Hindu organisation for help. Representatives of the organisation accompanied her to the police station, following which a case was registered against the accused.

Police said that based on the woman’s statement, sections related to molestation and criminal intimidation have been applied. An investigation is currently underway, and the accused’s role in the incident is being examined in detail.

Members of the Hindu organisation claimed that the accused has been involved in several criminal cases in the past. They alleged that earlier cases related to assault, threats and other offences have been registered against him at different police stations, including an incident in which he allegedly attacked a person inside a gym and another case involving threats to a witness.

They demanded strict action against the accused, citing his alleged criminal background and repeated involvement in offences. Police officials said they are verifying his past records and assured that legal action will be taken strictly as per the law.