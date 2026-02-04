Indore News: For First Time In City; Award Amount ₹25K, Two To Receive Rah-Veer Award For Saving Road Accident Victims | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the city, two people have been declared eligible under the Central Government’s Rah-Veer Scheme–2025. They will receive a reward of Rs 25,000 each along with a certificate of honour.

Often, people hesitate to help accident victims due to fear of police investigation. However, these two citizens chose humanity over fear and ensured that the injured were taken to the hospital on time.

Recently, a committee headed by district collector Shivam Verma sent the proposal of the two Rah-Veers to the Transport Commissioner for approval.

After a detailed review by the district-level appraisal committee, the decision was taken. Earlier, during a road safety committee meeting, collector had directed officials to quickly resolve Rah-Veer cases. In both selected cases, it was clear that timely help made the difference between life and death for the injured persons.

Additional RTO Archana Mishra said that, as per the guidelines of the Rah-Veer Scheme, an evaluation committee has been formed in the district under the chairmanship of the district collector. The committee includes commissioner of police, chief medical and health officer and regional transport officer. After the committee’s recommendation, details of eligible Rah-Veers are uploaded on the e-DAR portal, and the incentive amount is transferred directly to their bank accounts.

The first Rah-Veer is Suraj Vishwakarma from the Lasudia police station area. On June 20, Sanjay Kurochi was seriously injured in a road accident. Suraj, a resident of Nyay Nagar area of the city, immediately helped the injured man and took him to Aurobindo Hospital without wasting time. Doctors confirmed that timely treatment saved Sanjay’s life.

The second Rah-Veer is Nilesh Gaur from the Banganga police station area. On June 19, a rickshaw overturned in the area, injuring Nitesh, a resident of Kushwah Nagar. He suffered serious injuries to his face, hands, and legs. Nilesh Gaur, a resident of Ramnagar, promptly took him to the hospital.

Because of the help received during the golden hour, Nitesh’s condition improved, and the committee declared this case eligible as well.

ARTO Rajesh Gupta said that the Rah-Veer Scheme is not just about financial assistance but also about giving respect and recognition to helpful citizens. He appealed to the public not to step back after seeing an accident and to help the injured during the golden hour to save lives and earn respect.

Under the scheme, a Rah-Veer can be eligible for a maximum of five cases in a year. If more than one person helps in a case, the reward amount is shared equally.