Indore News: Flyover Worth ₹40 Crore To Be Constructed At Chandan Nagar To Ease Traffic Congestion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push to improve city traffic flow, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced the construction of a flyover at the Chandan Nagar–Western Ring Road junction, at estimated to cost Rs 40 crore.

“The design for the bridge has been finalised, and tenders will be floated soon,” Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said on Friday.

The flyover will be around 800 meters long, extending from District Hospital to Sirpur Road, with its structure aligned to the master plan road dimensions. Once the official notification is issued, construction work will begin immediately.

Along with the flyover project, the IMC will soon start work on key roads listed in the city’s master plan — including Subhash Marg, Chhawani and Jinsi, as well as other circulation roads and Chandan Nagar Road.

Bhargav said that public welfare and traffic improvement remain top priorities for the civic body. “If any mistake occurs, we will correct it in the public interest. We are preparing a phased programme to increase revenue and address discrepancies in property tax records after surveys,” he said.

The mayor also stated that the IMC will soon issue a notification for an alternative 60-foot-wide road parallel to the Western Ring Road, improving traffic management in the area. Bhargav said that a high level meeting will be held on November 3 wherein decisions on major road projects will be taken. Officials are coming from Bhopal also to attend the meeting.