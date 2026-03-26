Indore News: Employee, Associates Booked For ₹90 Lakh Fraud; Separate Hotel Scam Of ₹1.44 Lakh Reported | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a fraud case against an employee of a Pune-based logistics company and his associates for allegedly cheating the firm of over Rs90 lakh. The action was taken following a complaint by the company’s director, police said on Wednesday.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said Rajiv Arya, director of MRC Logistic Company, filed a complaint against Kuldeep Singh, who was working as the Indore branch head, along with his associates Vinay, Kashinath Chauhan, Sachin Soni, Renu Kumari and Amit Sharma.

During the investigation, police found that Singh allegedly misused his position and created fake bills in the names of different companies. He showed that payments were being made to these firms but allegedly transferred the money into accounts of his associates.

Police said some of the suspects operated companies that were allegedly used to carry out the fraud. The company claimed the fraud took place between 2022 and 2025. Relevant documents have been submitted to the police. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Bizman duped of Rs 1.44L in hotel booking

In a separate incident, a businessman was cheated of Rs1.44 lakh on the pretext of a hotel booking in Mumbai.

According to police, Ankit Mundara, a resident of Indore, lodged a complaint stating that he had planned a trip to Mumbai with his family. On May 14, he searched for a hotel online and called a mobile number, believing it to be the official contact of a well-known hotel.

The caller posed as hotel staff and offered a five-day booking, asking Mundara to transfer Rs1.44 lakh online, charging Rs7,800 per person. To gain his trust, the caller also confirmed that the booking was successful.

However, when Mundara reached Mumbai and checked in, he found no booking under his name. It was later found that the number he contacted was fake and not linked to the hotel.

Police said further investigation is in progress.