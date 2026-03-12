Indore News: ‘Don’t Search For Me’, 15-Year-Old Boy Writes Letter And Leaves Home For Premanand Maharaj | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy from Krishna Vihar Colony has gone missing after leaving a letter for his family stating that he had realised his true identity and was going to his “real family” under the influence of the teachings of religious preacher Premanand Maharaj.

The teenager left home on Tuesday afternoon and did not return till late evening. When the family searched his room, they found a handwritten note addressed to his parents, brother and grandfather. In the letter, the boy asked his family not to worry or search for him.

“Mom, Dad, Brother and Grandpa, today I am going to my real family. Please do not cry and do not try to find me. I will now live with my true parents,” the note read.

Driven by spirituality, not stress

Addressing possible concerns about academic pressure or family conflict, the boy wrote that his decision was purely spiritual. He stated that he was not leaving because of poor exam results or any scolding.

“I have realised my reality. If you want to know what that reality is, look at my photo. The words of Premanand Ji Maharaj are written there,” he wrote in the note.

Friend to return Rs 500 taken from mother

He also mentioned that he had taken Rs 500 from his mother’s container and that one of his friends would return the money to her.The boy’s father later filed a missing person complaint with the police.

Khajrana sub-inspector Anil Gautam said that police have registered the missing complaint and launched a search operation to trace the teenager. Police are scanning CCTV footage and checking transport routes leading towards Vrindavan.