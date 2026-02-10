Indore News: Digital House Listing In District To Start In April |

Digital house listing in

district to start in April

/Second phase to begin in February 2027/

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

The trumpet of Census 2027 has been sounded in the district with the organisation of the first meeting of the District Coordination Committee on Census, held on Monday. For the first time, the Census will be conducted in a fully digital, paperless manner through an app-based system. The mega exercise will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, beginning in April, house listing and housing enumeration will be undertaken, for which preparations have already been initiated. The second phase will commence in February 2027. The reference date for Census 2027 has been fixed as March 1, 2027.

This information was shared during the meeting, which was presided over by Collector Shivam Verma. Officials were briefed on census rules, guidelines and the scheduled programme.

Collector Verma directed that the census work be completed within the stipulated timeframe, with special emphasis on quality and strict adherence to guidelines issued by higher authorities.

It was informed that the first phase will run from May 1 to May 30, 2026, during which house-to-house listing and housing enumeration will be conducted. Prior to this, a self-enumeration facility through a mobile application will be available for 15 days.

The second phase, proposed for February 2027, will involve digital house-to-house population enumeration. A comprehensive review of preparations was conducted, and it was noted that a large number of officers and employees will be deployed for census work. They will receive training at various levels, with master trainers being appointed.

Additional collector Nisha Damor and officers from all concerned departments were present at the meeting.