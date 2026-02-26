 Indore News: Dial-112 Team Saves 50-Year-Old Man From Suicide
A 50-year-old man attempting suicide near Shivnagar railway crossing under Banganga police station limits was saved by Dial-112 personnel on Wednesday. The state-level Dial-112 control room in Bhopal received an emergency call from his son around noon. Constables Ramraj, Narayan and pilot Atul Singh reached the spot promptly, counselled the distressed man and moved him away from the tracks.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man attempting suicide at a railway crossing was rescued by Dial-112 personnel after his son alerted police authorities on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Banganga police station limits at Shivnagar railway crossing, where the distressed man had reportedly gone following a family dispute.

According to police, the state-level Dial-112 control room in Bhopal received the emergency call around 12 noon on Wednesday, stating that the caller’s father was sitting near the railway tracks with suicidal intent and immediate assistance was required. The nearest Dial-112 vehicle deployed in the Banganga area was promptly dispatched to the location.

