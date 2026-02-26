Indore News: Dial-112 Team Saves 50-Year-Old Man From Suicide |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man attempting suicide at a railway crossing was rescued by Dial-112 personnel after his son alerted police authorities on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Banganga police station limits at Shivnagar railway crossing, where the distressed man had reportedly gone following a family dispute.

According to police, the state-level Dial-112 control room in Bhopal received the emergency call around 12 noon on Wednesday, stating that the caller’s father was sitting near the railway tracks with suicidal intent and immediate assistance was required. The nearest Dial-112 vehicle deployed in the Banganga area was promptly dispatched to the location.

On reaching the spot, constable Ramraj, constable Narayan and pilot Atul Singh found the 50-year-old man in a depressed condition near the crossing. Acting swiftly, the team moved him away from the railway track area, engaged him in conversation and counselled him to calm the situation. After ensuring his safety and emotional stability, the personnel handed him over to his son and sent them home together.